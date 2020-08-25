https://hannity.com/media-room/kenosha-burns-wisconsin-riots-enter-2nd-night-massive-fires-reported-throughout-city/
WISCONSIN UPDATE: Police Officer ‘Smashed with Brick,’ Seriously Injured During Overnight Riots
posted by Hannity Staff – 19 hours ago
From Fox News:
A police-involved shooting of a Black man in Kenosha, Wis., on Sunday led to hourslong protests that devolved into looting, riots and one officer reportedly being hit in the head with what witnesses described as a brick, according to a video posted on social media.
Graphic video posted by Twitter user @BotchlaUS on Sunday night shows a pair of officers walking around a police car amid a backdrop of fighting and small fires when the officer is seen suddenly collapsing to the ground.
“Officer down,” police were heard yelling on the scanner, according to The Journal Times.
It wasn’t immediately clear if the officer was from Kenosha Police Department or another law enforcement agency.
— Kenosha Police Dept. (@KenoshaPolice) August 24, 2020
Read the full report at Fox News.
WISCONSIN UPDATE: Rioters Target Car Dealership, Torch Owner’s Inventory Following Police Shooting
posted by Hannity Staff – 21 hours ago
A car dealership in Kenosha, Wisconsin was targeted by rioters late Sunday night after video of a police shooting went viral on social media.
“The parking lot that typically stores a local business’s selection of used cars was instead filled with rows of the vehicles’ metal remains hours after rioters took to the streets in and around the city’s downtown area, according to several images shared on social media,” reports Fox News.
A look at the car lot we saw on fire around 3 this morning. (About a block from the Kenosha courthouse). @fox6now pic.twitter.com/NI0bJOvIn5
— Cassidy Williams (@CassidyWtv) August 24, 2020
“Kenosha was an auto manufacturing center for more than 100 years before transforming into a bedroom community given its location almost directly in between Milwaukee and Chicago,” adds Fox.
Read the full report here.