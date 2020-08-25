From Fox News:

A police-involved shooting of a Black man in Kenosha, Wis., on Sunday led to hourslong protests that devolved into looting, riots and one officer reportedly being hit in the head with what witnesses described as a brick, according to a video posted on social media.

Graphic video posted by Twitter user @BotchlaUS on Sunday night shows a pair of officers walking around a police car amid a backdrop of fighting and small fires when the officer is seen suddenly collapsing to the ground.

“Officer down,” police were heard yelling on the scanner, according to The Journal Times.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the officer was from Kenosha Police Department or another law enforcement agency.