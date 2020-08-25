https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/kenosha-multiple-buildings-cars-set-fire-black-lives-matter-rioters/

Kenosha, Wisconsin is on fire Monday night as Black Lives Matter rioters defied a curfew and torched businesses, a government building and multiple vehicles in protest of the police shooting of Jacob Blake on Sunday. The arson attacks started with a trash truck set on fire in plain sight by a brazen rioter.

The Daily Caller’s Shelby Talcott posted videos of the arson attacks.

A local furniture store was just broken into and set on fire in Kenosha. Here’s the moment the fire was lit: pic.twitter.com/szE0MTpY4k — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) August 25, 2020

Here’s that furniture store right now: pic.twitter.com/8bZx1KYSN2 — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) August 25, 2020

TRENDING: 2020 RNC Night 1 Live Stream Video Starting at 8 PM ET — McCloskeys, Don Jr., Kim Guilfoyle, Charlie Kirk, Kim Klacik, Jim Jordan and President Trump

A closer look at just one of the buildings (the local furniture store) currently up in flames in Kenosha tonight: pic.twitter.com/2EvasISbN1 — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) August 25, 2020

A Wisconsin Department of Corrections building was also set on fire:

Another building has been engulfed in flames: pic.twitter.com/8ex3ZYlYMe — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) August 25, 2020

More fires:

Kenosha, Wisconsin around 11pm. These are not all of the fires: pic.twitter.com/waVpg4TE5x — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) August 25, 2020

Car dealerships were set on fire:

Cars are also on fire in Kenosha (the one from last night and another across the street) pic.twitter.com/Y0jK7CZWAM — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) August 25, 2020

More arson fires reported by Brendan Gutenschwager:

A credit union building set on fire:

A Credit Union bank has been set ablaze by rioters in #Kenosha, #Wisconsin pic.twitter.com/WjQosDhpd7 — SV News 🚨 (@SVNewsAlerts) August 25, 2020

Video report by The Blaze’s Elijah Schaffer:

BREAKING: #BLM rioters light multiple buildings on fire including this youth correctional facility Reporter @ElijahSchaffer goes undercover at the Kinosha riots in Wisconsin This city has seen better nights pic.twitter.com/5sbwMkV7FS — TheBlaze (@theblaze) August 25, 2020

New York Times reporter Julie Bosman says a mattress store was set on fire:

Several businesses burning in #Kenosha’s Uptown district. Just a horrible scene. pic.twitter.com/n0Dph0Xg7R — Julie Bosman (@juliebosman) August 25, 2020

Neighbors say that they saw people setting fire to a mattress store. It appears to have spread to a bodega and Mexican restaurant, possibly more. — Julie Bosman (@juliebosman) August 25, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

