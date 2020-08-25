https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/kenosha-multiple-buildings-cars-set-fire-black-lives-matter-rioters/

Kenosha, Wisconsin is on fire Monday night as Black Lives Matter rioters defied a curfew and torched businesses, a government building and multiple vehicles in protest of the police shooting of Jacob Blake on Sunday. The arson attacks started with a trash truck set on fire in plain sight by a brazen rioter.

The Daily Caller’s Shelby Talcott posted videos of the arson attacks.

A Wisconsin Department of Corrections building was also set on fire:

More fires:

Car dealerships were set on fire:

More arson fires reported by Brendan Gutenschwager:

A credit union building set on fire:

Video report by The Blaze’s Elijah Schaffer:

New York Times reporter Julie Bosman says a mattress store was set on fire:

