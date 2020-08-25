https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/08/25/kill-the-police-protests-continue-in-kenosha-wisc-over-shooting-of-jacob-blake-but-its-not-all-bad/

Protests continue tonight over the police-involved shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisc.:

A lawyer representing Jacob Blake and his family says Blake is paralyzed, has holes in his stomach, damage to his kidneys/liver, has extensive damage to his colon and small intestines, and was shot in the arm. pic.twitter.com/s7oVmahnGi — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 25, 2020

But fencing is in place to protect the Kenosha County Courthouse as well as Wisconsin National Guard on the ground:

National Guardsmen are behind the fencing that was set up today at the Kenosha County Courthouse. Wouldn’t be surprised if this turns into another Portland federal courthouse situation. pic.twitter.com/DdKfjPdS9F — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 26, 2020

Defund the police? Meh. Now it’s “kill the police!”:

Young woman outside the Kenosha County Courthouse shouts, “ Kill the police!” while holding an American flag. pic.twitter.com/1LpWFAg1nU — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 26, 2020

And here they are channeling Iran and shouting “Death to America” while burning a tiny U.S. flag:

An American flag was just burned outside the Kenosha County Courthouse. One woman screams, “Death to America!” and kicks the fence. pic.twitter.com/vI8U6EOGBv — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 26, 2020

But it’s not all bad. Check out this local hero:

15-year-old Matthew Stuart was out in Kenosha helping clean up the city today. “It’s really important ‘cuz there’s a lot of businesses up and down here … It’s very important to the community. Places I even shop at, so I just thought, you really have to come out here,” he said. pic.twitter.com/1BSXZgzOcB — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) August 25, 2020

And that’s why we’re going to be okay.

***

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

