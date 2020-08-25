https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/lara-trump-tells-america-about-donald-trump?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Lara Trump, the president’s daughter-in-law and 2020 campaign adviser, on Wednesday thanked President Trump for believing in women and keeping America safe.

“It didn’t surprise me when President Donald Trump appointed the most women to senior level positions of any administration in history, said Trump, who is married to Eric Trump. “The secretary of the United Nations, secretary of the Air Force, the first female CIA director, the first African-American female director of the Fish and Wildlife Service and countless ambassadors, just to name a few,” said Trump, whose efforts on the campaign will including helping Trump win the female vote.

She also praised Trump’s leadership in women’s unemployment, which during his presidency hit the lowest level since World War II, and for the 4.3 million new jobs for women in 2019.

“This is not just a choice between Republican and Democrat or left and right,” Trump said. “This is an election that will decide if we keep America America, or if we head down an uncharted, frightening path toward socialism.”

