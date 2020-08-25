https://www.weaselzippers.us/454636-last-night-in-seattle-black-lives-matter-tried-to-set-the-east-precinct-on-fire/
At #seattleprotest tonight, demonstrators sparked a fire at the East Precinct pic.twitter.com/CJUDGDvOiT
— Alexa Villatoro (@okrrrralexa) August 25, 2020
Via Capitol Hill Seattle:
Multiple small fires were reported burning outside and around the area of the East Precinct and booms could be heard through the neighborhood as police clashed with protesters following a night of marching and demonstration in solidarity with Kenosha, Wisconsin after another police shooting in America.