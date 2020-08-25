https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/Laura-Loomer-RNC-police-social-media/2020/08/25/id/983775

Florida congressional candidate for the GOP Laura Loomer said Americans need to ask themselves if they are supporting law and order or lawlessness when they cast their votes in the November election.

During a Tuesday interview with Newsmax TV’s “National Report,” Loomer ripped the Democratic National Convention for not condemning the ongoing violence, riots and anarchy taking place across the country.

“It’s just a bunch of name calling and divisiveness and fervent anti-Semitism,” she said of the Democratic Party.

Commenting on the recent police officer involved shooting of a Black man in Wisconsin, Loomer said it is “wise to just wait for the investigation to play out.”

“We can all agree that there’s always another side of the story whenever these shootings occur,” she said, adding that the Democrats are “demonizing the police.”

“They are hellbent on creating an unsafe environment for our police,” she said. “It’s become a part of the Democrat Party platform.”

She said the defund the police movement is a “pivotal, key part of the Democratic Party.”

She said that Americans have to decide whether they are going to “vote for law and order or lawlessness.”

Loomer said it is tragic when a person loses their life, but “it’s not an excuse to riot and loot and to burn down property.”

In comparing night one of the Republican National Convention to the DNC, she called the differences between their visions “stunning.”

“The theme of the RNC is about promise and opportunity,” she said.

She noted that Andrew Pollack’s speech allowed voters to see another side of President Donald Trump. Pollack is the father of a student killed during the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in 2018. He gave an impassioned speech about meeting with Trump in the Oval Office after his daughter was killed. He called Trump a “good man and a great listener.”

“That’s something that people don’t understand about President Trump, that he is a very kind, generous loving man,” Loomer said. “And that’s the side of him that the media doesn’t talk about because they don’t want people to see that side of him.”

In discussing her own race, Loomer said she has dealt with lies and smears just like Trump has over his presidency.

“I’m not the first candidate in the nation to have a litany of lies and smears against me,” she said. “Our great president has dealt with this for the past four years, so I guess I am in good company.”

Loomer was booted off social media sites for anti-Muslim rhetoric. She said she isn’t anti-Muslim, but anti-Sharia and anti-radicalism. She said she has no way to defend herself because she was banned from platforms, including Facebook and Twitter.

“I am banned on all social media for calling out anti-Semitism,” she said. “I was banned for a tweet in which I called Ilhan Omar anti-Jewish.”

She said she won’t apologize for standing up for American values.

“Sharia law is incompatible with our U.S. Constitution and I am never apologizing for that,” Loomer said.

