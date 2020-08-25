https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/08/25/laura-now-expected-to-make-landfall-as-a-major-hurricane-mandatory-evacuations-underway/

The latest on Hurricane Laura now project the storm to intensify to a major — Category 3 or higher — storm before it makes landfall in roughly the next 48 hours:

Laura is now a hurricane and is expected to strengthen to a major, Category 3 or higher storm before it makes US landfall https://t.co/3J52twodHK pic.twitter.com/lQUaQCVydr — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) August 25, 2020

The latest track via the National Hurricane Center:

#Laura is forecast to become a major hurricane over the northwestern Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday. Hurricane and Storm Surge Watches are in effect for portions of the northwestern Gulf coast. Follow the latest information at: https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/VfQsYQUvUE — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 25, 2020

Take this one seriously, experts warn:

Getting the tingles looking at #Laura– and not in a good way. People in Texas and Louisiana really need to take this seriously and follow the advice of their local officials as this is going to be a very dangerous #hurricane. pic.twitter.com/bJw4qpjxpV — Eric Blake 🌀 (@EricBlake12) August 25, 2020

The latest modeling is not very good news for Houston:

All overnight ensemble members from EPS 00z were in Texas for Hurricane Laura with average location right thru Houston. Other guidance has belatedly shifted westward as well reflecting the current location of Laura. 🌀 pic.twitter.com/VtXHlJ2J0f — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) August 25, 2020

No change with 06z ECMWF update that arrived just now. Houston under significant threat of strike from likely major Hurricane Laura lin less than 48-hours. 🌀 pic.twitter.com/MX8k4R79DR — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) August 25, 2020

“Residents need to begin implementing hurricane plans NOW”:

#Laura has been upgraded to a hurricane. There are currently NO evacuations in place for the City of Houston. Residents need to begin implementing hurricane plans NOW: ⛈ Register for @AlertHouston: https://t.co/s6g0ajTFff

⛈ View official updates: https://t.co/ESTZCAGcl4 https://t.co/kSMZvbxmS1 — Houston OEM (@HoustonOEM) August 25, 2020

A storm surge of up to 11 feet is projected in the area:

One of the bigger impacts with #Laura will be #stormsurge. We are looking at the possibility of a #surge of up to 11ft across parts of #Louisiana if the track remains similar. Stay with @nbc6https://t.co/PKdbgxOmrI pic.twitter.com/AnSSr96jWI — Adam Berg (@AdamBergNBC6) August 25, 2020

Mandatory evacuations are underway:

JUST IN: Galveston residents are under a mandatory evacuation, ahead of Hurricane Laura. The city wants you, your pets and family off the island by noon. https://t.co/mrTV1U4Zm8 — Erica Simon (@EricaOnABC13) August 25, 2020

***

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

