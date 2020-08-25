http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/cXXckFNK0t8/

Speaking to the media after Monday’s playoff game, L.A. Lakers star LeBron James insisted that black people in America are “scared” in the wake of the Jacob Blake shooting in Wisconsin.

“It’s a wide range of emotions,” James told the media. “Extremely proud of my team the way we played tonight. Extremely blessed and honored to play on 8/24 and continue to remember Kobe Bryant and GiGi Bryant and all the fallen people that were a part of that tragic incident. And at the same time having the emotions of having what’s going on outside of Milwaukee with Jacob Blake.”

James went on the attack against the Kenosha police who fired on the man on Sunday.

“If you’re sitting here telling me that there was no way to subdue that gentleman or detain him before the firing of guns, then you’re sitting here and you’re lying to not only me, but you’re lying to every African American, every Black person in the community because we see it over and over and over,” James said. “If you watch the video, there was multiple moments where if they wanted to they could’ve tackled him. They could’ve grabbed him. They could’ve done that.”

“We are scared as Black people in America. … Black men, Black women, Black kids. We are terrified.” LeBron shared a powerful message on Jacob Blake and what it’s like to be African American in America. pic.twitter.com/UOMD7rk7Bd — ESPN (@espn) August 25, 2020

“Why does it always have to get to a point where we see the guns firing? His family is there, the kids are there, it’s in broad daylight It’s just, quite frankly it’s just f–ked up in our community,” he added.

James added that the black community is scared of the police.

“People get tired of hearing me say it, but we are scared as Black people in America,” James continued. “Black men, Black women, Black kids, we are terrified. Because you don’t know. You have no idea.”

James had a lot more to say, too, attacking cops as mentally disturbed dangers to the community.

“You have no idea how that cop that day left the house. You don’t know if he woke up on the good side of the bed. You don’t know if he woke up on the wrong side of the bed. You don’t know if he had an argument at home with a significant other, if one of his kids said something crazy to him and he left the house steaming. Or maybe he just left the house saying today is going to be the end for one of these black people,” James exclaimed.

“That’s what it feels like. That’s what it feels like. It just hurts. It hurts. It’s just through the grace of God that he’s still living. Like seven shots, close range and he’s still alive? That’s through the grace of God right there,” he said.

“My prayers go out to that family and that community, but I’ve got nothing nice to say about those cops at all. At all,” James concluded.

