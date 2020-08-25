https://amgreatness.com/2020/08/25/left-wing-protesters-intimidate-rnc-diners-in-charlotte/

Loud, disruptive left-wing protesters demonstrating against the Republican National Convention (RNC) intimidated diners eating at a Charlotte, North Carolina restaurant on Saturday night as they blocked the streets, Breitbart reported.

In their second night against the RNC, protesters marched the streets and denounced police brutality, gentrification and screamed “White Silence Equals Violence” and “No Trump, no KKK, no racist USA!”

Around 11 p.m. the protesters yelled at a man who was leaving a restaurant in the area. They shouted “gentrifier” at the man and others standing outside the Italian restaurant. At one point, a person in the crowd sprayed silly string at someone appearing to argue with the protesters, the Charlotte Observer reported.

The protesters also shouted, “the blood of Breonna Taylor,” referencing the March 13 death of Breonna Taylor, 26, at the hands of the police when officers searched her home for illegal drugs, according to Breitbart.

Earlier in Charlotte, NC pic.twitter.com/laDKWvxT8R — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) August 23, 2020

On Saturday, protesters arrived prepared and donned both masks and goggles. Some carried umbrellas and held them up as a shield when facing officers on the street.

“Police made several arrests after midnight. The night’s protests were, for the most part, nonviolent, but at times, tense. Police still had to deploy pepper spray to break up the crowd,” Breitbart reported.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Police said at least five people were arrested on the Saturday night

Two were arrested for assaulting police officers, one was arrested for blocking the road with debris, a fourth demonstrator was arrested for repeatedly aggressing on the police line, and a fifth protester was arrested for being armed with a gun.

Charlotte Uprising, a hard-left anti-police organization, reportedly “advertised on social media protests starting at Marshall Park at 8:30 p.m. each night throughout the weekend.” Their message at the protests was to stop social injustice. They were also marching against President Trump and against police, WBTV reported.

Delegates began arriving in Charlotte this weekend and GOP officials are expected to vote to renominate President Donald Trump in a small in-person session on Monday. Trump is also expected to make an appearance in the city Monday.

