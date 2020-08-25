https://www.dailywire.com/news/leftist-host-suggests-trump-jr-snorted-cocaine-backstage-at-rnc-trump-jr-you-must-have-me-confused-with-hunter-biden

On Monday night, Kyle Kulinski, host and producer of the YouTube show “Secular Talk” and no fan of Donald Trump Jr. or his father, issued a tweet insinuating that Trump Jr. was backstage at the Republican National Convention snorting cocaine, using an image of Kermit the Frog from The Muppets to represent Trump Jr.

Trump Jr. fired back, “You must have me confused with Hunter Biden.”

You must have me confused with Hunter Biden. https://t.co/dUeshfmYs0 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 25, 2020

Trump Jr. was likely referring to the fact that Hunter Biden was discharged from the Navy Reserve in 2014 after testing positive for cocaine.

The Wall Street Journal reported at the time:

Mr. Biden, 44 years old, decided to pursue military service relatively late, beginning the direct-commission process to become a public-affairs officer in the Navy Reserve in 2012. Because of his age—43 when he was to be commissioned—he needed a waiver to join the Navy. He received a second Navy waiver because of a drug-related incident when he was a young man, according to people familiar with the matter. … In June 2013, after reporting to his unit in Norfolk, he was given a drug test, which turned up positive for cocaine, according to people familiar with the situation. Mr. Biden was discharged in February, the Navy said.

Hunter Biden stated that it had been “the honor of my life to serve in the U.S. Navy, and I deeply regret and am embarrassed that my actions led to my administrative discharge. I respect the Navy’s decision. With the love and support of my family, I’m moving forward.”

Even in 2014, the Journal reported there were questions about Hunter Biden’s appointment to the board of Burisma; the Journal stated:

In May, he joined the board of the Ukrainian gas producer, Burisma Holdings Ltd., which is controlled by a former security and energy official for Ukraine’s ousted former president. The announcement that Mr. Biden would be responsible for Burisma’s legal unit raised concerns about potential conflicts of interest, because his father, the vice president, was engaged in diplomatic efforts involving Ukraine.

On Monday night, Donald Trump Jr. hit Joe Biden hard in his speech at the RNC, stating:

Joe Biden’s entire economic platform seems designed to crush the working man and woman. He supported the worst trade deals in the history of the planet. He voted for the NAFTA nightmare, down the tubes went our auto industry. He pushed for TPP, goodbye manufacturing jobs. Beijing Biden is so weak on China that the intelligence community recently assessed that the Chinese Communist Party favors Biden. They know he’ll weaken us both economically and on a world stage. Biden also wants to bring in more illegal immigrants to take jobs from American citizens. His open border policies would drive wages down for Americans at a time when low income workers were getting real wage increases for the first time in modern history. He’s pledged to repeal the Trump tax cuts, which were the biggest in our country. After eight years of Obama and Biden’s slow growth, Trump’s policies have been like rocket fuel to the economy and especially to the middle class. Biden has promised to take that money back out of your pocket and keep it in the swamp. That makes sense though, considering Joe Biden is basically the Loch Ness monster of the swamp. For the past half century, he’s been lurking around in there. He sticks his head up every now and then to run for president. Then he disappears and doesn’t do much in between.

