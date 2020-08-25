https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/08/25/let-me-get-my-mask-on-associate-professor-relieved-of-teaching-duties-for-racist-and-xenophobic-comments/

As far as we can tell, Joel Poor, an associate professor of marketing, hasn’t been fired by the University of Missouri, but he has been relieved of his teaching duties after joking about putting on a mask after learning one of his (virtual) students was from Wuhan, China. KSDK reports that “Poor later apologized in an email and said the reference was meant as a joke. But many students replied to the tweet that they found the comment racist and xenophobic.”

Here’s the shocking moment caught on video:

The school isn’t saying what they plan to do with Poor because it’s a personnel matter.

