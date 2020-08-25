https://pjmedia.com/election/matt-margolis/2020/08/25/liberals-respond-to-first-night-of-gop-convention-by-making-uncle-tom-trend-on-twitter-n839072

The first night of the GOP Convention was an incredible success, unlike the DNC Convention, which seemed to have a very informercial-like feeling to it. There was something more natural and convention-like to the GOP Convention. Unlike the dark and negative tones of the Democrats’ convention, the GOP Convention was positive and inspiring — and full of more substantive talk about policy.

It was also an incredibly diverse evening, featuring women and minorities speaking about the American Dream and President Trump’s record of accomplishment. Much to the dismay of the radical left.

Heisman Trophy winner Herschel Walker directly addressed the baseless allegations that President Trump is racist. “I take that as a personal insult, that people would think I’ve had a 37-year friendship with a racist,” he said. “People don’t know what they’re talking about. Growing up in the deep South, I’ve seen racism up close. I know what it is. And it isn’t Donald Trump.”

“The Democratic Party does not want Black people to leave their mental plantation,” said Georgia state Rep. Vernon Jones, a Democrat. “We’ve been forced to be there for decades and generations. But I have news for Joe Biden: We are free. We are free people with free minds.”

The last speech of the evening was delivered by Senator Tim Scott, who so eloquently told his story of fulfilling the American Dream.

“My grandfather’s 99th birthday would have been tomorrow. Growing up, he had to cross the street if a white person was coming. He suffered the indignity of being forced out of school as a third grader to pick cotton and never learned to read or write. Yet, he lived to see his grandson become the first African American to be elected to both the United States House and Senate,” Scott said.

Scott continued, “Our family went from cotton to Congress in one lifetime. And that’s why I believe the next American century can be better than the last. There are millions of families like mine across this nation…full of potential, seeking to live the American Dream. And I’m here tonight to tell you that supporting the Republican ticket gives you the best chance of making that dream a reality.”

After such an inspiring and uplifting evening, it was unfortunate to see on Tuesday morning that liberals were so triggered by what they saw that that “Uncle Tom” was trending on Twitter.

“Uncle Tom” a reference to the Harriet Beecher Stowe novel Uncle Tom’s Cabin, is a derogatory term for African Americans who are considered to be “excessively obedient or servile to white people” and who betray their black culture. It has also become a blanket term used by the left to mock black people with conservative views or don’t blindly follow left-wing orthodoxy.

And the venom from the left was out on full display.

This is not surprising to see. Just look at the rhetoric of Joe Biden, who said that African Americans who vote for Trump or might vote for Trump “ain’t black,” as well as his claim that African Americans, unlike other minorities, lack diversity of thought.

Liberals on Twitter denied being responsible for making “Uncle Tom” trend, and blamed conservatives, instead.

