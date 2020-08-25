https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/08/25/lie-is-worse-than-the-tweet-leslie-marshall-claims-intern-tweeted-grossly-racist-tweet-about-nikki-haley-but-aint-nobody-buyin-it/

If you find yourself tweeting things you need to blame on a nameless, faceless, nonexistent intern during the Republican National Convention, maybe just put the Twitter down. Otherwise, you could tweet something exceptionally racist and stupid, like the tweet that came from Leslie Marshall’s account about Nikki Haley.

Scratch a Democrat, find a racist.

Uhhh Nikki Haley is the daughter of Ajit Singh Randhawa and Raj Kaur Randhawa pic.twitter.com/13XbIrOuXB — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) August 25, 2020

We don’t blame her for deleting that garbage take.

Plenty of people saw it though …

Nikki Haley isn’t white. Has she said in her speech, she is the daughter of Indian immigrants. https://t.co/gdks6qSgeY — Elias Atienza (@AtienzaElias) August 25, 2020

And Leslie put it on the intern:

My intern tweeted

I took it down

My hubbys Indian

My inlaws know her parents — Leslie Marshall (@LeslieMarshall) August 25, 2020

Leslie. Seriously. If you claim ‘the intern did it’ you only make it worse.

Then your intern is racist and should be fired. And you should apologize for their actions. I’m not aware of it if you already have. — Kit Horan (@IamKitHoran) August 25, 2020

I agree with you on the poor judgement re: the intern- but for years my staff have posted when i’m on vacation, out of town, etc without incident. Now it wont be happening going forward https://t.co/K327v2E3ZT — Leslie Marshall (@LeslieMarshall) August 25, 2020

So says a white woman.

if i gave him the greenlight why would i take it down? i did not give permission for that remark as it was both false and wrong to say. period. move on dude- you need to get a life — Leslie Marshall (@LeslieMarshall) August 25, 2020

RAR RAR INTERN!

Sorry, she has a ton of other tweets complaining about how rough her life is and how good at her job she is … we just can’t even.

Again, even if the intern did it, don’t go that route. It only makes things worse.

The backtrack lie is as bad as the original tweet — MaryAnnNotGinger (@MAnotGinger) August 25, 2020

She really really really really really wants people to blame the intern.

One of my interns, posted a tweet about Nikki Hailey that was untrue. He didn’t know of her ancestry. It was brought to my attention so I took it down immediately. My inlaws know Nikki parents, my husband’s Indian. Sorry to disappoint the haters time to move on folks. Ciao! — Leslie Marshall (@LeslieMarshall) August 25, 2020

Right?! Those freakin’ Twitchy interns.

Psh.

Thank you. But, many on Twitter are just looking for an excuse to hate, insult, etc. Sad reflection of our nation right now. Hope it changes. https://t.co/lNDaezG1Yt — Leslie Marshall (@LeslieMarshall) August 25, 2020

Yes, it’s all our fault she tweeted something stupid.

Oopsie.

a) i didnt write the tweet

b) there’s been a blue check next to my account as long as I’ve had one

c) my staff has access to all my accounts, email, etc

d) i still dont understand your point about a blue checkmark — Leslie Marshall (@LeslieMarshall) August 25, 2020

Welp, we’re bored now which probably means you’re doubly bored.

And they wonder why we point and laugh at them.

***

Related:

‘Did she just whitesplain to Herschel Walker’?! Alyssa Milano’s attempt to live-tweet the RNC goes SO wrong (Freudian Slip?! LOL)

‘Politics IS violence’: Tweep completely unravels Antifa in multiple threads about their ‘Gruber’ and who is REALLY behind the violent group

‘Alt-right was ALWAYS the identity-politics Left’: Richard Spencer’s Biden love inspires NeverTrumper’s thread on why he NOW supports Trump

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

