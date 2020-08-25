https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/08/25/like-laugh-out-loud-funny-biased-ben-shapiro-looks-at-the-new-york-times-rundown-of-speakers-at-day-2-of-the-rnc/

If you tuned into the Republican National Convention Monday night, there’s a very good chance you’re going to want to watch again Tuesday night. The lineup of speakers was excellent, and the production values were top-notch.

We’re set for another great lineup of speakers on Day 2, and the New York Times was good enough to provide a short bio of each one who’ll be appearing in prime time. Ben Shapiro had a look and found the Times’ bios — get this — hilariously biased.

This NYT rundown of the speakers at Day 2 of the Republican National Convention is hilariously biased. Like laugh-out-loud funny biased. https://t.co/0uiiGzhkgP — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 25, 2020

Like, here is the description of Nicholas Sandmann. It doesn’t tell the full story, I think. pic.twitter.com/QaYl53w7YK — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 25, 2020

A teenager who just won settlements from CNN and the Washington Post after being confronted by a Native American man who pretended to be a Vietnam War veteran and was smeared by the media as a racist for wearing a MAGA hat.

Here’s the description of a mother who lost her son in a car accident with an illegal immigrant driver. pic.twitter.com/Jp0NRHoa9v — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 25, 2020

Her son was killed in a car crash, but we’d prefer to talk about her tenuous connection to Steve Bannon’s indictment.

Here’s the run-down on Rand Paul. pic.twitter.com/ufDDnT9N1B — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 25, 2020

Funny how they never describe Kamala Harris as the woman who eviscerated Joe Biden at the debates for supporting segregationist policies.

Ordered to submit to questioning under oath? What’s he charged with?

And Joe Biden had to drop out of his presidential bid over plagiarism. At least they didn’t describe her as that foreigner who wrecked our history by renovating the Rose Garden.

So. Much. Journalisming. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 25, 2020

We mean, it’s always obvious that the mainstream press is biased, but these two convention weeks have just been ridiculous as far as the reporting has been concerned. “We were all set to fact-check the Democratic National Convention, but everything we heard was true.”

And check this out:

At the bottom of the piece. “Revisionist history”.. these people truly are enemies. pic.twitter.com/WWV3of85F1 — Masked Vigilante Phil (@philllosoraptor) August 25, 2020

Literally laughed out loud. They make it so easy. — Serephina (@Serephina20) August 25, 2020

In depth background from fired Wikipedia apprentices. — MakDaddy1SG (@_msgmak_) August 25, 2020

I dunno, seems pretty straight. 😂 — PEB2 (@TankerKC) August 25, 2020

NYT is just Buzzfeed with a longer history — Anon (@Anon27351697) August 25, 2020

You are charitable to equate anything the NYT does with journalism nowadays. — Cali (@Dennis_in_Cali) August 25, 2020

We’re afraid to go back to yesterday to see how they described Herschel Walker and Sen. Tim Scott. “Pro football great Herschel Walker is known on social media as an Uncle Tom for his conservative viewpoints.”

Related:

Numbers don’t LIE! RNC pulled in 6X the number of CSPAN viewers than the DNC and THAT’S just the beginning https://t.co/JgSTb5V6ue — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) August 25, 2020

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

