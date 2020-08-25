https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/lincoln-project-is-so-busted-deletes-slanderous-tweet/

Posted by Kane on August 25, 2020 9:26 pm

Steve Schmidt and his grifter Lincoln Project fabricates racist Trump supporter, claims man shouted ‘monkey’ when he actually yelled ‘spygate.’

Here’s the video in question

Reaction on twitter…

