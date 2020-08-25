Steve Schmidt and his grifter Lincoln Project fabricates racist Trump supporter, claims man shouted ‘monkey’ when he actually yelled ‘spygate.’

Here’s the video in question

Reaction on twitter…

Obama and Biden spied on the Trump campaign in 2016, and they got caught. “Spygate!” shouted an audience member. “Drain the swamp!”

Now the Democrats are doing something more dangerous: trying to steal the election with universal mail-in voting, which lends itself to fraud. pic.twitter.com/pUzcBghuHF

— Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) August 24, 2020