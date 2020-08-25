https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/liz-wheeler-raises-hell/

That’s a presumption that you cannot support in any way, with evidence. No one knows how 100 million babies would have developed, into what kind of human beings with what kind of character. If anything else, if women (and their men) can’t abort, 1, 2, 5, 10 babies at will, they might have just 1 or 2 of them, and then stop procreating. Those babies they raise, may CHANGE THE PARENTS. Parents are generally more conservative than those who won’t procreate. Children are frequently more conservative than hedonistic, materialistic parents.

Abortion is the easy way out, both for the individual parents involved, and for society as a whole. We are no better than the ancient Canaanites who honored their god Moloch with the “gift” of babies, delivered painfully into his super-heated metal arms to their eternity. That solved the Canaanites moral dilemma, making temple prostitutes (as well as other abundant sexual immorality) possible without the long term consequences. Our “gods” of lust, gluttony, and selfishness have many names, but Americans eagerly deliver American babies into the arms of their god’s furnace at Planned Parenthood, which uses salient to burn those babies rather than fire. Not much difference, in the physical and moral results.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

