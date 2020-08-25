https://amgreatness.com/2020/08/25/los-angeles-county-refuses-to-hand-25000-illegal-aliens-over-to-ice/

The Sheriff’s Department of Los Angeles County, California, has refused to turn in over 25,000 incarcerated illegal aliens to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), as part of California’s ongoing “sanctuary state” status, according to Fox News.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva attempted to justify this action by claiming that handing over illegal aliens to ICE would hinder the official investigations into their crimes. Villanueva said in a statement that “there is no greater threat to public safety than a million undocumented immigrants who are afraid to report crime, out of fear of deportation and having their families torn apart.”

“As the Sheriff of Los Angeles County,” Villanueva continued, “I am responsible for everyone’s public safety, regardless of immigration status.” Villanueva also drew a false comparison between the illegal aliens who are guilty of crimes, and illegal aliens who simply attempt to report such crimes to police, saying that “I will not allow an entire segment of the population to be afraid to report crimes to law enforcement and be forced, again, back into the shadows.”

The controversial decision by Villanueva represents the latest action taken by local government officials that deliberately threatens the safety of Los Angeles citizens and others throughout California, following a string of prisoners being released early by the hundreds and thousands throughout the state due to coronavirus concerns.

The total of 25,000 represents only the number of transfer requests made by ICE asking L.A. County to hand illegals over in the first place, and does not account for the total number of criminal illegal aliens in the county. By contrast, there were only about 11,500 such requests by ICE in L.A. County in the year 2019.

