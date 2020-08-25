https://www.dailywire.com/news/man-urges-rioters-to-not-destroy-peoples-livelihoods-they-tell-him-well-burn-your-stuff-down-too

A man stopped to talk to people who were present at a riot in Kenosha on Tuesday night and asked that they not destroy people’s businesses because that was people’s livelihoods. By the time his conversation with the anti-police activists was finished, they were telling him that they would burn his business down.

“What y’all don’t understand is that people have their lives in these businesses too,” a man in a truck pleaded with the activists.

“So what?” a woman yelled back. “We pay for that! We pay for that!”

“So what, just because y’all are too scared to go deal with the cops y’all are just going burn the whole town?” the man responded.

“Yes!” the woman yelled back. “Yes!”

“Yeah and then y’all got maced and s**t like that and y’all took off,” the man responded. “Take your issues up with them,” he said, pointing in the direction of police.

At that point, someone appeared to try to do something to his vehicle because he got out with a baton and warned someone, who could not been seen in the video, to leave his vehicle alone.

The crowd then started screaming at the man that he needed to go.

“Bye, have a nice day,” someone in the crowd said to him in a snarky manner. The person then said something that was hard to hear in the video.

The man responded, “Go ahead, do my business, I don’t give a f**k. Come on up.”

A woman in the crowd then responded: “We’ll burn your stuff down too. We’ll burn it down too.”

WATCH:

Related: WISCONSIN BURNS: Violent Riots Hit Democrat-Controlled Cities, National Guard Deployed

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

