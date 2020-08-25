http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/2lEJ7FYbkyA/

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows stated that Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers (D) rejected offers from the White House for additional National Guard help to deal with the unrest in Kenosha.

Meadows said that earlier in the day, he received a call from some members of the Wisconsin congressional delegation “really just pleading for help, said that the local sheriff and mayor and police chief need some additional assistance. So, I got on the phone right away and called the governor and offered assistance in the form of additional National Guard help. As you know, they’re going to have some additional National Guard there tonight. But you’ve got to, as a governor, and as elected officials, you’ve got to either ignore the problem — which, a lot of liberal governors are doing exactly that, they’re ignoring the problem — or you have to deal with it. … The president was on the phone with the governor today as well. We have National Guard standing by that, if the general for the National Guard needs additional help, we’re there to do it. But today, that request was denied by the governor.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

