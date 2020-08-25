https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/media-blackout-north-carolina-man-arrested-shooting-crowd-trump-supporters-included-children/

Marquise Damarius Asomani (WSOC)

Marquise Damarius Asomani of Charlotte, North Carolina was arrested on Tuesday for shooting at a crowd of Trump supporters gathered on an interstate overpass Monday evening.

The crowd, which included children were gathered on the Sutton Road overpass in Fort Mill, South Carolina waving flags when 23-year-old Asomani drove by, stuck his arm out the window and opened fire on the group.

Thankfully no one was injured.

Fort Mill police say someone drove up I-77 last night and fired a gun at supporters of President Trump. They were waving flags from the Sutton Road overpass. Police say a Charlotte man is in custody this morning, pending charges. No one was hurt. More info soon. — Greg Suskin (@GSuskinWSOC9) August 25, 2020

WSOC reported:

Witnesses told Channel 9′s South Carolina bureau reporter Greg Suskin someone in a red car screamed profanities before opening fire on the group as they drove along Sutton Road.

According to police, witnesses said three men drove by on the bridge several times yelling obscenities at them. They said as the vehicle turned on to the ramp to northbound I-77, the driver continued yelling before putting his arm out the window and firing several shots. The car then sped on to the interstate. Angie Freeman said the gathering was a family event and that she was in the parade of cars when the gunfire erupted.

“Everybody was cutting up and having fun and laughing and everybody on 77 was blowing the horns and waving,” she said. “We had all the windows down because we had all the flags out the windows, and it was very loud and it was four or five shots.” “You could tell that they slowed down and I just heard, like, ‘Da da da,’ you know just three rapid, what definitely sounded like gunfire,” said another Trump supporter, Shawna Winter. “I think it’s a shame that we can’t show our support for our president.” Marquise Damarius Asomani was charged with six counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, one count of unlawful carrying of a pistol, one count of pointing and presenting firearms at a person and possession of a firearm during a violent crime, reported WSOC. There were two other people in the car with Asomani however they were released without charges. As expected, crickets from the national mainstream media because it doesn’t fit their narrative.

