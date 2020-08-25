https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/michael-cohen-is-still-a-scumbag/

[embedded content]

Michael Cohen cuts anti-Trump attack ad to run during GOP convention

“For more than a decade, I was President Trump’s right-hand man, fixer and confidant. I was complicit in helping conceal the real Donald Trump. I was part of creating an illusion,” Cohen said in a 99-second video that the group, American Bridge 21st Century, posted on social media just a few hours before the first night of the RNC was set to kick off.

“Later this week, he’s going to stand up and blatantly lie to you,” Cohen said. “I’m here to tell you he can’t be trusted and you shouldn’t believe a word he utters.”

