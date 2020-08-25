https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/michael-cohen-rnc-democrats-ad/2020/08/25/id/983765

Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s former lawyer, launched a scathing attack on him as part of an ad for Democrats, accusing his ex-boss of lying and referencing the numerous Trump campaign officials — Cohen included — who have been convicted of various crimes.

“For more than a decade, I was President Trump’s right-hand man, fixer, and confidant. I was complicit in helping conceal the real Donald Trump. I was part of creating an illusion,” Cohen says in the video put out by left-leaning super PAC American Bridge 21st Century.

“Later this week, he’s going to stand up at the White House and blatantly lie to you. I’m here to tell you he can’t be trusted — and you shouldn’t believe a word he utters. So, when you watch the president this week, remember this: If he says something is huge, it’s probably small. If he says something will work, it probably won’t. And if he says he cares about you and your family, he certainly does not.”

Cohen, who recently got out of prison after being convicted on campaign finance violations and tax charges, has a book coming out in September that is highly critical of Trump. In the interview with American Bridge, he said his former boss doesn’t care about everyday Americans.

“He’s going to tell you that if you reelect him, the economy will bounce back, that only he can get us out of this economic crisis. Maybe for those like him. But if you think he cares about working-class Americans, you’re dead wrong,” Cohen said.

“The president is going to talk to you about law and order. That’s laughable. Virtually everyone who worked for his campaign has been convicted of a crime or is under indictment, myself included. So when the president gets in front of the cameras this week, remember that he thinks we’re all gullible. A bunch of fools. I was a part of it and I fell for it. You don’t have to like me, but please listen to me.”

According to the Independent, Trump campaign spokesman Matt Wolking said Cohen’s accusations are lies and referenced Democrat Joe Biden’s “basement.”

“If you believe anything Michael Cohen says, I have a basement in Delaware to sell you,” he said.

