The Milwaukee Bucks are reportedly boycotting Game 5 of the first round of the NBA playoffs in protest over a recent police shooting of a black man in the state’s city of Kenosha.

ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski wrote on Twitter that the team “made this decision in the wake of the Jacob Blake shooting in Wisconsin, ultimately deciding that they wouldn’t leave the locker room for the start of Game 5 against Orlando.”

The Sunday shooting of Blake, which was caught on video and widely circulated on social media, has touched off a round of protests and demonstrations in the small municipality of Kenosha, some of which have turned violent and destructive. President Trump on Wednesday said he was dispatching the National Guard to Kenosha to help quell the unrest.

Wojnarowski wrote later that the Los Angeles Lakers “have a team meeting soon” to discuss a similar boycott of their Game 5 match against the Portland Trail Blazers.

