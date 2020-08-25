https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/monsters-blm-looters-knock-elderly-store-owner-trying-protect-business-video/

On Sunday night and then again on Monday night the Black Lives Matter mob and their supporters torched, looted and destroyed businesses in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The mob knocked out police with bricks.

And the mob attacked business owners in the street.

At one point last night an elderly man and local business owner tried to stop the looters from ransacking his business.

The looters were leaving the side door of his business with their arms full of goods.

So the elderly man grabbed a fire extinguisher and fired it at the looters leaving his store.

That’s when a looter came back and cold-cocked the elderly man and knocked him out.

The entire attack was captured on video.

[embedded content]

Here is another view of the assault.

BLM rioters are trying to kill innocent people https://t.co/wXH55jR6L8 — Tim Pool (@Timcast) August 25, 2020

