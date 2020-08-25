https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/bad-news-democrat-elites-two-thirds-black-hispanic-voters-dont-trust-mail-voting/

In September 1868, a mob of angry and violent Democrats massacred nearly 300 African-American Republicans in Opelousas, Louisiana. The savagery began when racist Democrats attacked a newspaper editor, a white Republican and schoolteacher for ex-slaves. Several African-Americans rushed to the assistance of their friend, and in response, Democrats went on a “Negro hunt,” killing every African-American (all of whom were Republicans) in the area they could find. (Via Grand Old Partisan)



The blacks didn’t have guns. Democrats took them.

For decades Democrats pushed Jim Crow laws in the south to block blacks from voting.

Today Democrats want mail-in voting despite the likelihood of fraud.

But not all Democrats are on board with this.

Two-thirds of Blacks and Hispanics don’t trust mail-in voting.

As Democrats nationwide continue their massive push to urge voting by mail in the #2020Election, new research shows key constituencies don’t trust it. In fact, 2/3 of both Black and Latino voters prefer to vote in person.https://t.co/b53BljhKXK — True the Vote (@TrueTheVote) August 25, 2020

