Good Tuesday morning.

Here is what’s on the president’s agenda today:

The president attends the First Lady’s Remarks to the 2020 Republican National Convention

Republican National Committee begins

On Monday the RNC hit the road running. Here’s the video if you want to watch or want to find certain speeches. I skipped several. I recommend Tim Scott, Vernon Jones, Amy Johnson Ford, Kim Klacik, Mark and Patricia McCloskey, Andrew Pollack, Tanya Weinreis and Natalie Harp.

The mood of the convention was both patriotic and proud, but also warned about the danger of letting the left control America…well control it more than they already do. Several more scumbags announced they were signing on with the despicable Lincoln Clown Show like former RNC Chair Michael Steele and Jeff Flake. What does this say about Trump? A better question is how could these people possibly claim to be members of a party with which they are entirely out of touch? According to Gallup, 90 percent of Republicans approve of Trump’s job performance, so in what way did these men ever represent their party members? They didn’t and many still in elected office don’t.

Another notable observation: the corporate media is “fact checking” and analyzing the statements made at the convention in a way they absolutely did not for the Democrats. Did any of the Democrats’ speakers, assertions, claims or production get held up to scrutiny? No. What a joke they are.

And now for something completely different….

Important: 4 Big Moments From the House’s Postal Service Hearing

RNC/election 2020 news:

Trump Jr. calls Biden the ‘Loch Ness Monster of the swamp’

Gaetz uses convention speech to criticize Biden for lack of activity

Liberal ‘Fake News’ Site Spends Millions on Deceptive Facebook Campaign

Tim Scott: My Family ‘Went from Cotton to Congress in One Lifetime’

Tim Scott invokes Breonna Taylor, George Floyd in Trump convention speech

Is this guy a Republican? Conservatives Will Be ‘Better Served’ In The Long Run: Jeff Flake Endorses Joe Biden For President

Is this guy? Former RNC chair Michael Steele joins anti-Trump group

Former Trump DHS officials launch anti-Trump group

Lies. Lincoln Project Claims RNC Attendee Called Obama A ‘Monkey’ During Trump’s Speech

Idiots. CNN Cuts Into RNC Coverage To Criticize Trump And Guests For Not Wearing Masks

‘Democrats Won’t Let You Go To Church, But They’ll Let You Protest’: Jim Jordan Slams Democratic Riot Policies

Gimme a break. RNC tries to rewrite pandemic history, casting Trump as decisive leader

Rescued hostages thank Trump during Republican convention: ‘You got me back’

TikTok users flood Trump campaign app with 1-star reviews, forcing a reset: report

Pompeo shattering precedent, sparking fury with RNC speech

Eyewitness Says as Many as 20,000 Unverified Absentee Ballots Counted in Detroit Primary

Protests/riots/Black Lives Matter/violence:

Wisconsin activates National Guard after protests over Jacob Blake shooting

Rioters Set Fire To Furniture Store In Kenosha, Wisconsin

Twitter praises, questions Vanity Fair September cover featuring Breonna Taylor portrait

Wisconsin protesters rally for second night against ‘shocking and outrageous’ police shooting of Jacob Blake

Biden calls for ‘immediate’ investigation into Wisconsin police-involved shooting of Jacob Blake

Coronavirus news:

Cuomo, other governors mum on quarantine rules after CDC drops recommendation

Trump turns up pressure on FDA

KFC suspending use of ‘Finger Lickin’ Good’ in advertising amid coronavirus pandemic

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to receive regular coronavirus testing

Other morsels:

Death toll from California fires rises to seven

REPORT: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Received $4.5 Million In Gifts, Freebies

Lather, rinse, repeat. NY AG investigating whether Donald Trump inflated value of Westchester County estate

LA jails refuse to turn 25,000 criminal illegal immigrants over to ICE

Of course. Eliminating payroll tax could deplete Social Security by 2023, chief actuary warns

TikTok sues Trump administration over US ban

Scott Peterson’s death sentence overturned in murder of pregnant wife

Hospital confirms Putin critic Alexey Navalny was poisoned

And that’s all I’ve got, now go beat back the angry mob!

