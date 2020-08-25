https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/mugshot-of-the-day-looters-busted-in-santa-cruz/
After homeowners in Santa Cruz evacuated from wildfires, five perps targeted their properties.
Jose Gandarilla, Susana Luna, Crystal Araujo, Sara Loretz, and Crystle Parstch-Lucchesi have all been charged with looting, grand theft, conspiracy to commit crime, and burglary, according to local media.
You loot, you go to jail.
These 5 experienced that today.
Jose Gandarilla, Susana Luna, Crystal Araujo, Sara Loretz and Crystle Parstch-Lucchesi were all arrested on numerous charges including Looting, Grand Theft, Conspiracy to commit crime and Burglary.#CZULightingComplex pic.twitter.com/SgOGinII8O
— Santa Cruz SO (@SantaCruzSO1) August 22, 2020