Posted by Kane on August 25, 2020 2:35 am

After homeowners in Santa Cruz evacuated from wildfires, five perps targeted their properties.

Jose Gandarilla, Susana Luna, Crystal Araujo, Sara Loretz, and Crystle Parstch-Lucchesi have all been charged with looting, grand theft, conspiracy to commit crime, and burglary, according to local media.

