The Republican National Convention kicked off Monday night with a broad range of speakers including Turning Point USA President Charlie Kirk, House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.), Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, NFL legend Herschel Walker, Democratic Georgia state Rep. Vernon Jones, Baltimore-area congressional candidate Kim Klacik, Cuban immigrant Maximo Alvarez, Parkland, Florida, dad Andrew Pollack, Donald Trump Jr., Sen. Tim Scott (S.C.), and President Donald Trump himself.

Below are the top four must-watch moments from night one of the RNC:

[embedded content] Cuban Immigrant Maximo Alvarez’s emotional speech about his love for America sent shock waves across the internet.

[embedded content] Rep. Vernon Jones called out his own party and called for everyone to vote for President Trump.

[embedded content] NFL legend Herschel Walker gave one of the most patriotic, pro-Trump speeches of all time.

[embedded content] Sen. Tim Scott gave an impassioned, yet optimistic speech, describing his incredible life story in America.

