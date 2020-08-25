https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/national-park-service-approves-50000-person-get-knees-off-necks-march-washington-wont-enforce-masks-social-distancing/

The National Park Service approved a 50,000-person march on Washington led by race-baiter Al Sharpton and Rev. Mark Thompson amid a pandemic that apparently only restricts large gatherings of Christians and Trump supporters.

The march, dubbed “Get Your Knees Off Our Necks” will take place on August 28 which is the 57th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech.

The ‘protesters’ will march from the Lincoln Memorial to the National Mall.

The Daily Caller reported:

The permit for the annual march from the National Park Service grants permission to “conduct a public gathering” to Rev. Mark Thompson and the National Action Network (NAN) to commemorate the 57th March on Washington despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that has led to limitations on public gatherings. An estimated 50,000 attendees are anticipated to attend the event, the permit shows. The original permit application estimated 100,000 attendees, local outlet Fox5 reported. NPS spokesman Mike Litterst told the DCNF that NPS will not “require nor enforce” the use of social distancing and masks, but organizers told Fox5 that they will require attendees to wear masks. “We worked with the organizers on instituting proper measures to prevent the spread of COVID and other infectious diseases, and the permit reflects those measures,” Litterst said. “However, while the National Park Service strongly encourages social distancing, the use of masks and other measures to prevent the spread of infectious diseases, we will not require nor enforce their use.”

Last month far left DC Mayor Muriel Bowser imposed a 14-day quarantine mandate for anyone traveling to DC from ‘high-risk’ states.

Of course Bowser selectively enforces the 14-day quarantine.

Democrats are exempt.

Bowser exempted Democrat lawmakers returning from Rep. John Lewis’s funeral from the mandatory 14-day quarantine.

1/ Beginning today, Monday, July 27, anyone coming into Washington, DC from a high-risk state (within the prior 14 days) who was traveling for non-essential activities will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days from their arrival in the District. — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) July 27, 2020

According to Fox 5, under the permit, compliance with local virus restrictions was “not a requirement or condition of the permit.”

Rules for thee, but not for me.

