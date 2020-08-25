https://thehill.com/homenews/media/513346-nbas-montrezl-harrell-apologizes-to-luka-doncic-for-b-a-white-boy-remark

Los Angeles Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell apologized to Luka Doncic on Sunday after calling the Dallas Mavericks guard a “bitch ass white boy” in a recent playoff game, which draw substantial blowback on social media.

“If gone get the story get it right all I ask, no one spoke with me to do anything I approach him and cleared the air from all the outside nonsense that was being said. Nothing but respect for Luka he understood the heat of the battle and he said it didn’t bother him only RESPECT,” Harrell wrote on Twitter.

If gone get the story get it right all I ask, no one spoke wit me to do anything I approach him and cleared the air from all the outside nonsense that was being said. Nothing but respect for Luka he understood the heat of the battle and he said it didn’t bother him only RESPECT https://t.co/MOKlkT3CAH — Montrezl Harrell (@MONSTATREZZ) August 23, 2020

Clippers head coach Doc Rivers told reporters on Sunday that he spoke with Harrell about his language.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You just have to be careful,” Rivers said. “They both were talking. I don’t think Luka was saying anything racial, but he was swearing, so they both were doing it. It’s an emotional game.

“It’s a playground game out there in the playoffs,” Rivers continued. “I said to him, ‘Hey, I don’t think you meant anything racially by it.’ He said ‘white boy,’ but I don’t think there was anything racial intended. But, we are in a very heightened climate and you have to be careful. Trez was the first one to say that. He said, ‘I didn’t mean that racially.’”

Several athletes and sportswriters weighed in on social media to condemn Harrell’s comment before his apology.

Regarding the @dallasmavs @LAClippers game last night & the words we all know that came out of Montrez Harrell’s mouth.. pic.twitter.com/pLfZ1ryfll — Jay Williams (@RealJayWilliams) August 22, 2020

Last night Montrezl Harrell called Luka Doncic “a bitch ass white boy.” @GarysheffieldJr says if the NBA really wants to live up to their equality mantra, there’s a clear decision to be made here: Harrell has to be suspended. Strong column: https://t.co/D0v2seckQr — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 22, 2020

Not that I have watched one second of China’s @NBA….but this story came to my attention. Could you imagine the backlash if @luka7doncic shouted a racial slur towards @MONSTATREZZ? https://t.co/91oI2lmuZF — Aubrey Huff (@aubrey_huff) August 23, 2020

Charles Barkley discusses what Montrezl Harrell called Luka Doncic: “You don’t get to have a double standard.” https://t.co/CR4fDD4d9c — For The Win (@ForTheWin) August 24, 2020

Doncic hit the game-winning shot in overtime on Sunday night, leading the Mavericks with 43 points, 17 rebounds and 13 assists.

LUKA DONCIC WINS THE GAME. WOW! pic.twitter.com/FnWCY0GodK — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) August 23, 2020

The series between the Clippers and Mavericks is tied at two games each.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

