Almost a third of the 250 guests at a wedding became infected with coronavirus even though proper protocols were followed, Newsweek reports.

The wedding took place in the French city of Le Mans on Aug. 8.

According to Belgium’s The Brussels Times, on Tuesday, 76 attendees had tested positive for coronavirus. A Le Mans official told the publication that the event followed all local coronavirus procedures.

But the rules did not call for masks in the region during the time of the wedding. Masks were mandated on Aug. 22, after the wedding took place.

It is unclear if wedding guests wore face coverings during the event.

France has seen an increase of virus cases over the past several weeks. According to a New York Times tracker, the number of infections has jumped since the country ended its lockdown with the current seven-day average of new cases at 3,689 per day.

The wedding in France isn’t the only report of people getting infected at social gatherings. On Aug. 7, an indoor wedding in Maine with 65 guests resulted with many testing positive for the virus after the event.

According to Newsweek, 24 of the wedding guests later tested positive for the virus, while 29 others were infected by those who attended the event.

Maine health officials said someone who was infected by a wedding guest, but didn’t attend the event personally, died.

“Social gatherings such as weddings and receptions pose an elevated risk for virus transmission,” Maine’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a press release sent to Newsweek. “The possibility of COVID-19 transmission increases as the number of attendees increases, even when some attendees are indoors and others are outdoors.”

