Violence and riots erupted Sunday night in Kenosha, Wisconsin in response to an officer-involved shooting after Kenosha police responded to a domestic incident at a home.

The riots were in response to a video of the shooting in which the suspect, Jacob Blake, is seen ignoring officers and attempting to reach for something in his vehicle before being shot in the back multiple times.

The man who was shot, Jacob Blake, 29, is reportedly alive, but in “serious” condition. He has a long history of run-ins with the law, including charges for sexual assault and domestic abuse.

New footage from another angle shows Jacob Blake brawling with police officers on the sidewalk before he was shot.

Blake is seen breaking free after fighting with two cops and walking around the SUV to the driver’s side door.

Police officers already had their weapons drawn and one officer discharged his weapon as soon as Blake opened the driver’s side door, shooting him several times.

Kenosha police union lashed out at Democrat Governor Tony Evers for calling the shooting “excessive force” without knowing the facts.

“Until that investigation is completed, we ask that you withhold prejudgment about the incident and please the let process take place. Governor Evers’ statement on the incident was wholly irresponsible and not reflective of the hardworking members of the law enforcement community, not to mention the citizens of the City of Kenosha,” Pete Deates, president of the Kenosha Professional Police Association said in a statement.

“As always, the video currently circulating does not capture all the intricacies of a highly dynamic incident. We ask that you withhold from passing judgement until all the facts are known and released,” he said.

Deates is correct. New footage from another angle shows Jacob Blake fighting with cops and resisting before he was shot — meanwhile Kenosha is burning.

WATCH:

