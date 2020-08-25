https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/new-woke-wonder-woman-is-not-looking-so-hot/

Globalists are out to destroy all norms and make us rethiink and question everything. That way we can be separated from our principles, religion, and love of country. In their view, 2 + 2 can = 5, ugly is beautiful, excessive fat is attractive, people should be just as attracted to people of other cultures as their own, and you can choose your own gender. It’s not real, and we can’t let them get any more of a foothold than they already have.

They also want us to lower our standards. There are no male superheroes who have beer bellies. This “Wonder Woman” should be an epic fail.

