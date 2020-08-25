https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/rnc-racism-republicans-herschel-walker/2020/08/25/id/983820

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich praised those who addressed the Republican National Convention on Monday for their “repudiation” of the left’s attacks on President Donald Trump.

Gingrich made his comments during an interview on television’s “Fox & Friends” on Tuesday.

He singled out speeches by former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., and ex-football star Herschel Walker.

“Having Herschel Walker say he’s known and been friends with Donald Trump for 37 years and then he, Herschel, is offended when people suggest he be that close to a racist. I thought it was a complete repudiation of the left’s efforts to tar President Trump,” he said.

And Gingrich added: “Scott’s closing from cotton to Congress in one generation is probably as good of a repudiation of all of last week’s talk about racism as you could ask for.”

Scott had also criticized Joe Biden for his support of the 1994 crime bill.

And Gingrich said the appeal to independents was greater than any made at the Democratic National Convention.

“I thought it was a very effective evening and my guess is that independents found themselves much more intrigued by the future with Donald Trump than anybody in the media expected,” he said.

And he maintained Republicans appeal to “average” Americans.

“[Nancy Pelosi] lives in a fantasy world, as does, frankly, Joe Biden, and so you are seeing two different worlds and two different conventions and [the] average American is going to pick which world is real.”

