The media pounds the same drum every single day, citing polls that show Joe Biden in the lead over President Trump.

In some ways, it feels like we’re living in a repeat of 2016.

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich recently pointed out that things are now swinging in Trump’s favor, and he believes Trump will not only win, but will win big.

FOX News reports:

Newt Gingrich says Trump win will be ‘dramatically bigger’ than expected The chances of President Trump getting reelected in November are looking extremely good, Newt Gingrich said Saturday night. “I’m predicting that it will be a dramatically bigger victory than people currently expect,” the former House speaker from Georgia said during an appearance on Fox News’ “Watters’ World.” A Trump victory is “beginning to build,” Gingrich added. Gingrich was reacting to the Democratic Convention, saying that when the GOP gathers this week at the Republican Convention, the party needs only to continue pointing out their differences from Democrats in order to bolster Trump’s chances. “We don’t have to want to make stuff up. We don’t have to invent some post office phony scandal. We just have to tell the truth about how radical these people are,” Gingrich said. The former speaker pointed to continuing chaos in places like Chicago, Seattle and Portland, Ore. — large American cities run by Democrats. “Rioting every day for 90 days, that begins to be a fact. And it was very interesting to me that neither [Joe] Biden nor [Kamala] Harris was willing to say a word about Antifa, [not] a word about a level of crime.”

Newt has been making similar points on Twitter:

Joe Biden has no defining message. Can you think of a single policy, or even a phrase, that identifies what he has stood for in this campaign? It the same promises made for the past 47 year and never kept.https://t.co/tVZu96OiCj — Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) August 23, 2020

While virtually every speaker at the DNC said that “black lives matter,” not a single moment at the Democratic convention was dedicated to the dozens murdered this summer in America’s Democrat-led cities.https://t.co/jOW9diX6xH — Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) August 24, 2020

If all of Trump’s supporters vote in November, Newt’s prediction will come true.

