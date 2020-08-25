https://pjmedia.com/election/pj-media-staff/2020/08/25/night-2-liveblogging-the-2020-republican-national-convention-n843159

Night Two of the Republican National Convention kicks off this evening.

Night One included an array of Americans who are not celebrities or politicians. That in itself provided contrast from the Democrats, who went celebrity-heavy throughout last week. The positive and patriotic tone provided more contrast from last week. Instead of fake veep Julia Louis-Dreyfus, the Republicans chose to focus on real COVID survivors, hostages who have been returned thanks to President Trump, entrepreneurs, and a few political leaders too.

Former SC Gov. Nikki Haley and current SC Sen. Tim Scott were among the night’s highlights.

Night Two is themed “Land of Promise.” Headliners include First Lady Melania Trump, former abortion provider turned pro-life leader Abby Johnson, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, and Eric and Tiffany Trump.

Your PJ Media favorites will start liveblogging here at 8:30 PM eastern. Keep one eye on a livestream — avoid the networks, since they tend to talk over and analyze the speakers as they are speaking — and keep the other eye right here.

