More Americans tuned into C-SPAN’s livestream of the first night of the Republican National Convention than those who watched night one of the Democratic National Convention.

The Washington Free Beacon reports that more than five times as many viewers watched the opening night of the RNC than those who viewed the DNC opener on the livestream.

Reports indicate that more than 440,000 viewers watched C-SPAN’s livestream coverage of the first night of the RNC. The first night of the DNC attracted only 76,000 people.

Official television ratings have not yet been released.

When former Vice President Joe Biden gave his acceptance speech on Thursday, more than 21 million people watched. According to the Free Beacon, that is more than any other speaker at the DNC.

But 21% more people tuned into watch Hillary Clinton give her DNC acceptance speech in 2016. Both are short of the number of people who watched President Donald Trump’s 2016 acceptance speech. He attracted 38% more viewers than Biden.

On Monday, the RNC featured South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley, and Donald Trump Jr. Tuesday’s speakers will include first lady Melania Trump, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul and Eric and Tiffany Trump.

