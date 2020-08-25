http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/dxceoI5xUt4/

Patricia and Mark McCloskey, the St. Louis couple menaced at their home by a massive mob of trespassing Black Lives Matter protesters, issued a stark warning at Monday night’s Republican National Convention about what life under Democrat rule look like if Joe Biden becomes president.

Partial transcript:

PATRICIA MCCLOSKEY: What you saw happen to us could just as easily happen to any of you who are watching from quiet neighborhoods around our country, and that’s what we want to speak to you about tonight. MARK MCCLOSKEY: Whether it’s defunding the police, ending cash bail so criminals can be released back out on the streets the same day to riot again, or encouraging anarchy on our streets, it seems as if Democrats no longer view the government’s job as protecting honest citizens from criminals, but rather protecting criminals from honest citizens. Not a single person in the out-of-control mob you saw at our house was charged with a crime. But you know who was? We were. They’ve actually charged us with a felony for daring to defend our home. On top of that, consider this: The liberal activist leading a mob to our neighborhood stood outside of our home with a bullhorn screaming, “You can’t stop the revolution!” Just weeks later, that same activist won the Democrat nomination to hold a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. The radicals are not content just marching in the streets. They want to walk the halls of Congress. They want power. This is Joe Biden’s party. These are the people who will be in charge.

Patricia then warns about the changes Biden has promised to make that will destroy peaceful and safe suburbs:

PATRICIA MCCLOSKEY: They’re not satisfied with spreading the chaos and violence in our communities. They want to abolish the suburbs all-together by ending single-family home zoning. This forced rezoning would bring crime, lawlessness and low-quality apartments into thriving suburban neighborhoods. President Trump smartly ended this government overreach, but Joe Biden wants to bring it back.

The couple became somewhat famous in late June when video was released on social media of them standing in front of their house holding firearms.

Patricia held a handgun. Mark held a semi-automatic rifle. While the mob of about a hundred taunted and threatened them with murder and rape, the couple warned the hostile group they were trespassing — which they were. Worse still, the mob broke down a security gate to gain access to the private road in front of the McCloskey’s Renaissance palazzo-style residence, a place of pride for the two attorneys, who spent years and untold amounts of money restoring and renovating it.

Outnumbered 50-to-1, the McCloskeys had every right in the world to be out there brandishing guns. At the time, the left-wing terrorists in Antifa and Black Lives Matter were ravaging countless cities. Riots, assaults, arson, looting, and mayhem was widespread. It still is.

“[W]hen I saw that mob coming through the gate with their rage and their anger, I thought that we would be overrun in a second,” Mark told the Fox News Channel’s Tucker Carlson just days after the incident. “By the time I was out there with my rifle, the people were 20 or 30 feet from my front wall. I’ve got a low wall that separates my house from my front yard. And so, I was literally afraid that within seconds they would surmount the wall, and come into the house, kill us, burn the house down and everything that I had worked for and struggled for for the last 32 years.”

“I saw it all going up in flames, and my life destroyed in an instant,” he added. “And I did what I thought I had to do to protect my hearth, my home and my family.”

McCloskey was invited to appear on CNNLOL just so he could be smeared as a racist.

But that was only the beginning of the persecution faced by the McCloskeys, a very public persecution deliberately designed to intimidate all Americans. The McCloskeys were made examples of by the left in the hopes we would all be afraid to defend our homes and families from these demonic marauders, these socialist revolutionaries who are nothing less than the Democrats’ and the media’s own personal Brownshirts.

Although the mob had trespassed and vandalized, had essentially broken and entered, and many of their faces were caught and broadcast on social media, St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, a Democrat, did not charge a single one them with anything. Instead, with the corporate media and the organized left cheering her on, she went after the McCloskeys.

Gardner received and executed a search warrant of their home, which reportedly resulted in the confiscation of the firearms necessary to protect themselves should the mob return — which it did after Democrats and CNN painted a target on their backs.

And then Gardner charged the couple with “felony unlawful use of a weapon.”

“It is illegal to wave weapons in a threatening manner — that is unlawful in the city of St. Louis,” Gardner said in a statement.

Apparently it is not illegal in St. Louis — or in any Democrat-run city — to break down doors and threaten people on their own property.

The state attorney general, a Republican, stepped in and had the obscene, unlawful, politically-motivated charges dismissed.

