On Monday, actor Jim Carrey, whose artistic impulse incessantly leads him to create images that target conservatives, issued his latest tour-de-force, a drawing of President Abraham Lincoln, the first GOP president, putting a rifle in his mouth, ostensibly to commit suicide from watching the Republican National Convention. The drawing was captioned, “If Lincoln had seen the lineup of liars, thieves, religious hypocrites and racist ne’er-do-wells that would appear at the RNC in 2020…”

If Lincoln had seen the lineup of liars, thieves, religious hypocrites and racist ne’er-do-wells that would appear at the RNC in 2020… pic.twitter.com/TZN20qjpEU — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) August 24, 2020

A brief look at Carrey’s vitriol:

In March 2018, Carrey painted a portrait of many people saw as former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, captioning it, “This is the portrait of a so-called Christian whose only purpose in life is to lie for the wicked. Monstrous!”

This is the portrait of a so-called Christian whose only purpose in life is to lie for the wicked. Monstrous! pic.twitter.com/MeYLTy1pqb — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) March 17, 2018

After Huckabee Sanders’ father, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, slammed Carry for the drawing, Carrey refused to apologize, telling The Young Turks, “I am so gratified by the reaction to my little drawings. It is the job of a political cartoon to vex those who abuse power or enable those abuses. This administration has been lying to the American people from day one while plundering the country and debasing our values. And those who cover for this shameful mobster of a President are putting makeup on a melanoma and telling the cancer patient that everything’s fine. Monstrous? You bet!”

At the end of March 2018, Carrey posted a painting to social media depicting Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump gruesomely murdered by an elephant.

In June 2018, Carrey posted another work showing Calvin from “Calvin & Hobbes” urinating on President Trump’s grave. It was captioned, “Oh how I urine for this all to be over!” The inscription on the cartoon grave read: “HERE LIES NO.45. WENT TO HELL AND TOOK THE GOP WITH HIM.”

Oh how I urine for this all to be over! pic.twitter.com/uzLULtNPLE — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) June 14, 2018

Later in June 2018, Carrey painted the White House windows as glowing red like fire while ere creepy eyes peer out. “And as the sun set upon the White House all its windows danced with glowing eyes — and demons’ voices growled to the prisoner within, saying, ‘Our name is legion, for we are many. You will be our hands in the world. It’s time for us to Tweet again,’” it was captioned.

And as the sun set upon the White House all its windows danced with glowing eyes — and demons’ voices growled to the prisoner within, saying, “Our name is legion, for we are many. You will be our hands in the world. It’s time for us to Tweet again.” pic.twitter.com/9BnWdE6hSp — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) June 19, 2018

The same month, Carrey added another work of art, this time depicting President Trump as a Biblical-era Roman soldier hammering a nail into Jesus Christ’s hands, captioned, “Christianity, Trump style: ‘Jesus was a loser. A failed carpenter. He’s a savior because he was crucified. I like people that weren’t crucified.’”

Christianity, Trump style: “Jesus was a loser. A failed carpenter. He’s a savior because he was crucified. I like people that weren’t crucified.” https://t.co/NrLGWEXcRi pic.twitter.com/tiSCoPdTpX — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) June 25, 2018

The Daily Wire reported at the end of December 2018:

In just the last two weeks, Carrey has targeted two prominent Trump admin women, White House Press Sec. Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Department of Homeland Security Sec. Kirstjen Nielsen. On December 19th, the washed-out actor posted a drawing of Sanders as “the Gorgon,” who will “turn your heart to stone” — or at least his portrait of her will:

Beware the Gorgon. She’ll turn your heart to stone. pic.twitter.com/mGwn7GClea — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) December 19, 2018

Two days after Christmas, Carrey accused Nielsen of being a “kidnapper” and murderer after an immigrant child died while in the care of DHS, a tragedy he blamed on Nielsen.

Now we add a second child to your list of murders. Callin’ it your job don’t make it right, Fraulein Kirstjen. pic.twitter.com/ZYGo6Ny18N — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) December 27, 2018

