https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/08/25/now-this-is-feminism-brit-hume-shares-spectacular-thread-from-virginia-hume-honoring-her-first-woman-voter/

Virginia Hume knows what real feminism looks like.

And it’s not a bunch of hairy-legged women screaming about their vaginas …

No, it’s about the women who originally fought for a woman’s right to vote, like her great aunt, Marietta Minnigerode Andrews.

This thread is truly a bright light when so much of what we see and read about feminism is so dark.

Take a look.

The oldest of nine … wow.

No time to protest or throw a fit about her lot in life, she had work to do.

Maybe that’s the problem with today’s ‘feminists,’ they don’t have enough work to do.

We imagine she would have been.

Yup.

This is SO DAMN COOL.

This editor loves this.

So much.

Huzzah.

***

Related:

COURAGE –> Woman stands up to mob of skinny, annoying, privileged, white college kids who think her silence is VIOLENCE (watch)

‘Left HATES minorities who think for themselves’: Richard Grenell DROPS Chris Cuomo for flat-out smearing Sen. Tim Scott

Absolutely BATS**T! Donna Brazile LOSES IT talking about 1st night of the RNC and Tammy Bruce handles it like a BOSS (watch)

‘Lie is worse than the tweet’! Leslie Marshall claims intern tweeted GROSSLY racist tweet about Nikki Haley but ain’t nobody buyin’ it

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...