Give it up already. They don’t come much more biased than NowThis News, but they were ready for Nicholas Sandmann’s RNC speech with a video of their own, featuring Native American activist and fake Vietnam veteran Nathan Philips. Philips, you see, still thinks he was the hero in the encounter with Sandmann, “returning hate with love.”

If NowThis wants to get sued next, it’s fine by us.

