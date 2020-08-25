https://thehill.com/latino/513560-ocasio-cortez-slams-kimberly-guilfoyle-over-immigration-claims

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-CortezAlexandria Ocasio-CortezGaetz uses convention speech to criticize Biden for lack of activity Kamala Harris the Super Liberal? DeJoy defends Postal Service changes at combative House hearing MORE (D-N.Y.) on Tuesday panned Kimberly Guilfoyle Kimberly Ann GuilfoyleThe Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – On day one, Trump’s convention seeks to rev up base The Memo: Fear overshadows hope at GOP convention’s first night Kimberly Guilfoyle gives dark convention address warning of Democratic destruction of country MORE, the Republican National Convention speaker who on Monday implied her Puerto Rican mother was an immigrant.

“The woman the GOP picked as their ‘proud’ Latina to tout ‘immigrant experience’ didn’t seem to know that Puerto Rico is already part of the United States,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote on Twitter.

In her speech Monday, Guilfoyle called herself a first-generation American, referencing her parents’ places of origin.

“My mother Mercedes was a special education teacher from Aguadilla, Puerto Rico. My father, also an immigrant, came to this nation in pursuit of the American dream,” said Guilfoyle.

The comment was poorly received among many Puerto Ricans and mainland residents of Puerto Rican origin, as the territory’s inhabitants are U.S. citizens.

Puerto Rico became a U.S. territory after the 1898 Spanish-American War; its residents have been U.S. citizens since 1917.

Guilfoyle, a fervent supporter of President Trump Donald John TrumpThe Memo: Fear overshadows hope at GOP convention’s first night Former Trump administration officials launch anti-Trump group Trump, GOP seek to rebut Democratic narrative on night one MORE who is Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend, delivered an impassioned speech, taking swipes at Democrats and attacking California, where she once worked as a prosecutor.

Ocasio-Cortez said Guilfoyle’s comments are reflective of a misperception of Hispanic Americans among supporters of President Trump.

“It’s quite on message, bc it reflects their belief that Latinos aren’t real citizens, even when we are Native descendants,” said Ocasio-Cortez.

A representative for the Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

