https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/one-brave-couple-refuses-black-lives-demand-at-dc-restaurant/

Posted by Kane on August 25, 2020 11:58 pm

‘The beatings will continue until morale improves’

Black Lives Matter terrorists demand that diners at DC restaurant raise their fists for black power. One brave young couple retains their dignity and refuses the Marxist mob.

Here’s part two — I believe this is a different restaurant yesterday

Reaction on twitter…

SCREENSHOT

