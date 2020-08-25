https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/one-brave-couple-refuses-black-lives-demand-at-dc-restaurant/

[embedded content]

‘The beatings will continue until morale improves’

Black Lives Matter terrorists demand that diners at DC restaurant raise their fists for black power. One brave young couple retains their dignity and refuses the Marxist mob.

Here’s part two — I believe this is a different restaurant yesterday

[embedded content]

Reaction on twitter…

BLM scumbags demand that diners at restaurant raise their fists for black power. Brave young couple retains dignity, refuses. Be that couple. Don’t be the embarrassing mustachioed coward to the right who has forfeited his dignity for all time. pic.twitter.com/9wmyAm7yJl — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) August 25, 2020

[embedded content]

SCREENSHOT