It’s now more than three months since the Justice Department moved to drop its case against General Flynn. But members of the Obama Deep State and the corrupt DC Court is stalling and obstructing justice by delaying General Flynn’s exoneration.

FOX News reported on May 5, 2020:

The Justice Department on Thursday moved to drop its case against former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, in a stunning development that comes after internal memos were released raising serious questions about the nature of the investigation that led to Flynn’s late 2017 guilty plea of lying to the FBI. TRENDING: 2020 RNC Night 2 Live-Stream Video Starting at 8 PM ET — First Lady Melania Trump, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Rand Paul, Mary Ann Mendoza, Eric Trump, Tiffany Trump, Nick Sandmann The announcement came in a court filing “after a considered review of all the facts and circumstances of this case, including newly discovered and disclosed information,” as the department put it. DOJ officials said they concluded that Flynn’s interview by the FBI was “untethered to, and unjustified by, the FBI’s counterintelligence investigation into Mr. Flynn” and that the interview was “conducted without any legitimate investigative basis.” Later Thursday afternoon, Flynn tweeted a video of his grandson reciting The Pledge of Allegiance, along with the message, “and JUSTICE for ALL.”

My grandson Travis…“and JUSTICE for ALL” ⚖️❤️🙏🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/IuOGugjOC3 — General Flynn (@GenFlynn) May 7, 2020

The federal judge overseeing the case would have to make the final determination to dismiss it.

But the Deep State was angry. Their false charges on a good man were meant to destroy General Flynn and he was getting away. So on Friday night May 8th, a call from former President Barack Obama, was ‘leaked’ to the media where Obama demanded the rule of law. This call was a demand for Deep State actors to fall in line and get Flynn.

The judge in the case, Judge Emmet Sullivan, fell in line. He took the most bizarre and unconstitutional actions we have seen in history. He called in another former judge to plead his position that the case should not be closed. He then hired a Deep State attorney to represent his case that the Flynn case should not be closed. He lost this argument and was ordered by the DC Circuit Court to close the case and he refused, and then he asked the broader DC court to hear his position that the case should not be closed because he doesn’t want it closed.

It’s now been two weeks since the hearing with the broader DC Circuit Court. They never should have held the hearing. The Justice Department has ended its case. General Flynn is innocent. He never should have been charged. But here we are the week of the RNC and General Flynn sits in limbo.

Never before in US history have we seen such a spectacle. In the mean time, almost daily, new information is released by the government that proves that General Flynn was set up by the Obama gang.

Flynn’s attorney closed her arguments with the Circuit Court with the following argument:

The Obama Justice Department and other government departments were corrupt. America demands General Flynn be set free. Americans want real justice.

It’s outrageous General Flynn, Roger Stone, Paul Manafort and George Papadopoulos were ever indicted. The entire event was a corrupt fraud by the outgoing corrupt Obama gang. Enough!



