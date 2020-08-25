https://justthenews.com/nation/culture/over-half-americans-have-become-fatigued-cooking-their-own-meals-during-pandemic?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A majority of Americans are experiencing “food fatigue” at having to cook so much more of their food at home due to stay-at-home restrictions and restaurant closings over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States.

A majority of Americans – 55% – claim that “cooking so many meals at home amidst COVID-19 has made them feel fatigued,” according to a survey commissioned by Sun Basket and conducted by OnePoll.

Americans “are eating at home more than ever” due to the pandemic, though many of them are only cooking “an average of nine meals a week,” per the study results.

The average American has cooked the same meal 28 times over the course of the pandemic in the U.S., the survey discovered. That’s the same meal slightly more than once a week from the time the U.S. lockdowns began in mid March.

Seven out of every 10 survey respondents said they wished they could prepare their meals more quickly. Prep work and cleanup were the two “most fatiguing aspects” of home cookery, according to the survey.

Growing rates of “food fatigue” could indicate a turn in Americans’ perception of COVID-19 lockdowns. At the start of the shutdowns and stay-at-home orders, many consumers went on cooking binges, clearing supermarkets of flour and yeast in pass the time baking while confined to their homes.

In contrast to the relative skill and dexterity required for home baking, meanwhile, purchases of the canned meat product Spam have reportedly been skyrocketing over the last few months.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

