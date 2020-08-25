https://www.theepochtimes.com/pandemic-spurring-mental-health-crisis-in-us-experts-say_3469596.html

A despondent basket of worries—spurred by anxieties related to job security, financial instability, grief from death, or loneliness—are plaguing an increasing number of Americans living amidst a pandemic and its lockdown measures.

An Aug. 14 Morbidity and Mortality report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that of the 5,412 surveyed at the end of June, 41 percent reported at least one adverse mental or behavioral health condition. The number is higher among younger adults aged between 18 and 24, with 75 percent of respondents reporting experiencing at least one condition.

Dr. Carla Marie Manly, a clinical psychologist who specializes in stress and anxiety, told The Epoch Times she noticed “a huge surge in depression, suicidality, and anxiety during the pandemic.” Manly has participated in a number of programs to help those affected, including virtual group sessions, free mental heath videos, and individual therapy work.

Just over 10 percent of adults reported seriously considering suicide in the previous 30 days before June, the CDC said, approximately twice the number reported in 2018.

As of this writing, 176,223 have died from the disease in the United States, according to Aug. 24 data by the center, and at least 5,682,491 cases.

A growing number of tragedies, coupled with the uncertainty of the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus, is spurring a similar mindset to a restless period that occurred after 9/11, according to Carole Lieberman a doctor, psychiatrist, and author. She also warned about the negative impact a fearmongering media plays.

“We’ve heard about the horrible, lonely deaths that patients with COVID-19 suffer because they’re in quarantine,” Lieberman told The Epoch Times. “Forced isolation through stay-at-home mandates can cause many physical and psychological problems including anxiety, depression, and suicide.”

Lockdown restrictions and the pandemic itself are taking a severe mental toll on many, and is something that needs to be addressed and prepared for, mental health experts told The Epoch Times.

It should “absolutely” be a treated as a national health crisis, according to Nicole Avena, assistant professor of neuroscience at Mount Sinai School of Medicine and visiting professor of health psychology at Princeton University.

While some are handling the pressures well and making the best of the time to be with their families, many have turned to unhealthy coping methods such as alcohol or overeating, she said. Other factors, such as children not being able to attend school, could also be impacting well-being.

“People are worried about a possible second wave of the virus but I can guarantee we will have a second wave of mental health crisis, which is already unfolding with increased suicides, drug overdoses, and alcohol use,” Avena said.

According to the CDC report, over 13 percent said they had begun or increased the use of substances to cope with stress related to COVID-19. Substance use was defined as use of alcohol, legal or illegal drugs, or prescriptions drugs taken in a way not recommended by a person’s doctor.

“I think we need to be a little more realistic about the situation that has unfolded in terms of how it is impacting mental health,” Avena added. “Mental health is often an invisible condition, and we are treating it like it doesn’t exist amid this pandemic—and that isn’t right.”

Living Together

One couple based in Los Angeles said their lives were turned upside down due to the pandemic and almost tore their relationship apart.

Their families live on either side of the country. With no one else for company except themselves, they began “driving each other insane” and “things started falling apart,” Mikayla Wilkens told The Epoch Times. Pre-pandemic, the pair often traveled for modelling work.

“In June we were engaged and on the verge of splitting completely,” she said. “The pandemic took a toll on both of us.”

Mikayla Wilkens and her husband. (Courtesy Mikayla Wilkens)

With no set schedule within the house, Wilkens said her mental health declined to the point where she checked into a 45-day treatment program in mid-June, giving her and her husband some needed separation time. Her husband also started therapy.

They said they bounced back stronger than ever after seeking professional help.

After the programs they were able “to teach each other new things and help one another through our bad days.” They made their relationship more of a priority as well.

“We run numerous businesses together and I personally am a workaholic… so every day we put our phones away at a certain time and spend quality time together cooking, playing a game, going out in nature around our house, reading books together etc,” Wilkens said. “This has completely transformed our relationship.”

For couples facing similar problems, Wilkens said they should understand they are not the only ones experiencing difficulties and set aside time to reconnect with each other.

Wilkins advised to reach out for professional help if needed. People should not stay silent on their struggles and also need healthy ways to release negative emotions, such as meditation or yoga.

“Emotions are not facts and they do not last forever,” she added. “I think, overall, this pandemic saved our relationship and we are more happy together than ever before.”

Handling A Crisis

While there has been a rise in demand in recent years for different behavioral services, in part due to greater awareness surrounding the importance of mental health, the pandemic has highlighted the need to make mental health a national priority, experts said.

“We work with 2-1-1 hotlines across the country and they have told us that the pandemic has doubled or even tripled the number of mental health support requests they are fielding,” Ted Quinn, CEO and founder of Activate Care, told The Epoch Times.

“This is now an epidemic within a pandemic,” he added.

An accredited online pharmacy, meanwhile, has seen a rise in people ordering sleep prescriptions, a bump that is most likely due “to an increase in cases of pandemic-induced insomnia,” Jessica Nouhavandi, lead pharmacist, co-founder and co-CEO of Honeybee Health, told The Epoch Times.

“It is our understanding that sleep medications and sleep problems are closely linked to mental health,” she added.

New York-based psychiatrist Dr. Zlatin Ivanov has witnessed firsthand a recent spike in clients suffering from anxiety, noting that “cases of depression went through the roof.”

Ivanov told The Epoch Times many are struggling from missing out on their daily routines and other small pleasures. While medical professionals agree that social distancing is crucial for mitigating the spread of COVID-19, “the psychiatrists are well aware of the psychological impact this will have on person’s life.”

A person is considered to be experiencing a mental health issue when they struggle with day-to-day life, according to Ivanov. People often come to him because they don’t feel like themselves, get easily angry, lack energy, feel restless, can’t sleep, or experience panic attacks out of the blue. Treatments are always defined by the personality, background, and personal circumstances of each person, he added.

