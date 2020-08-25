https://nypost.com/2020/08/24/rnc-2020-parkland-dad-praises-trump-blasts-obama-biden-in-fiery-speech/

In a gripping speech in support of Donald Trump, the father of Parkland shooting victim Meadow Pollock accused Barack Obama and Joe Biden of “forcing” flawed restorative justice policies into schools, leading to his teen daughter’s 2018 murder.

Speaking at the 2020 Republican National Convention kick-off on Monday evening, Andrew Pollock zeroed in on what he said were “far left Democrats” in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School district in Parkland, Fla., and praised President Trump for taking action.

“In 2018, a gunman walked into Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida and changed my life forever. My name is Andrew Pollack. His name isn’t worth saying,” Pollack opened his speech.

“One of the seniors walking the hallways that day was my daughter, Meadow. She was just months away from graduating and beginning a new life. We were so proud of the woman she had become.

“But in the hallway on the third floor, the gunman saw Meadow and shot her four times. After she was shot and on the floor, she crawled over to another student, a freshman girl, to protect her. She draped her body over her. And then the scumbag gunman shot Meadow five more times.”

“The gunman had threatened to kill his classmates before; he had threatened to rape them; he had threatened to shoot up the school,” Pollack said. “Every red flag you can imagine. But the school didn’t just miss these red flags — they knowingly ignored them.

“Far-left Democrats in our school district made this shooting possible because they implemented something they called ‘restorative justice,’” he continued.

Gunman Nikolas Cruz, 19, slaughtered 14 students and three staffers in the school on Feb. 14, 2018.

“I was just fine with the old approach to discipline and safety — it was called discipline and safety. But the Obama-Biden administration took Parkland’s bad policies and forced them into schools across America,” he said.

The Long Island native said he was impressed by Trump after he was invited to the White House just days after her funeral.

He praised Trump as the only person who would keep America’s schools safe and warned that Biden had campaigned for more restorative justice as president.

“I got to see who President Trump really is. He’s a good man and a great listener and he cuts through the BS. Then, the president did what he said he said he would do: he took action,” he continued, praising Trump’s School Safety Commission.

“I truly believe the safety of your kids depends on whether this man is re-elected. I hope you’ll join me in helping to make that happen,” he continued.

