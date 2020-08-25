https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/parkland-victims-father-gun-control-laws-didnt-fail-daughter-people/

By Jake Dima

Daily Caller News Foundation

Andrew Pollack, the father of 2018 Parkland shooting victim Meadow Pollack, said “Gun control laws didn’t fail [his] daughter, people did” in the opening night of the Republican National Convention.

“After my daughter’s murder, the media didn’t seem interested in the facts, so I found them myself,” Pollack said in a speech during the convention. “I learned that gun control laws didn’t fail my daughter, people did.”

Pollack went on to insist the failure to prevent the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School didn’t have to do with the Second Amendment, but rather with a history of warning signs from gunman Nickolas Cruz.

“The gunman had threatened to kill his classmates before,” Pollack said. “He had threatened to rape them. He had threatened to shoot up the school. Every red flag you could imagine, but the school didn’t just miss these red flags, they knowingly ignored them.”

The father blamed restorative justice, a program aimed to use arrest as a last resort for students, for the Parkland shooting, alleging that Democratic nominee Joe Biden has supported such a policies in the past.

“This policy which really just blames teachers for student’s failures puts kids and teachers at risk and makes shootings more likely, but it was built as a pioneering approach to discipline and safety,” Pollack said.

“I was just fine with the old approach of discipline and safety,” Pollack continued. “It was called ‘discipline and safety,’ but the Obama-Biden administration took Parkland’s bad policies and forced them into schools across America.”

Restorative justice began in 2014 under the Obama administration but was later revoked by President Donald Trump following the Parkland shooting, according to the Associated Press.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation. Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

