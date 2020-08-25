https://thehill.com/homenews/media/513531-parscale-cant-believe-i-have-to-watch-the-convention-on-cnn-after-fox-news

Brad ParscaleBradley (Brad) James ParscaleMORE, President Trump Donald John TrumpThe Memo: Fear overshadows hope at GOP convention’s first night Former Trump administration officials launch anti-Trump group Trump, GOP seek to rebut Democratic narrative on night one MORE‘s former campaign manager, said Monday night that he watched the Republican National Convention on CNN after Fox News aired commentary instead of some speeches.

“Can’t believe I have to watch the convention on @CNN. Unbelievable. @FoxNews,” Parscale wrote while Fox News cut away from a convention speech by Turning Point USA co-founder Charlie Kirk for a Tucker Carlson Tucker CarlsonOVERNIGHT ENERGY: Army Corps delays Pebble Mine over ‘adverse impacts’ and ‘degradation’ | Trump administration sued over Alaska wildlife refuge drilling plan | EPA approves coronavirus-killing product — for just one airline Army Corps delays Pebble Mine over ‘adverse impacts’ and ‘degradation’ DC Mayor Bowser dismisses Tucker Carlson comments: ‘People aren’t leaving DC in droves’ MORE interview with Sen. John Kennedy John Neely KennedyMORE (R-La.).

Can’t believe I have to watch the convention on @CNN. Unbelievable. @FoxNews — Brad Parscale (@parscale) August 25, 2020

Fox News used the same approach during last week’s Democratic National Convention, dipping in and out of some speeches leading up to the 10:00 p.m. hour, which featured more prominent names including former first lady Michelle Obama Michelle LeVaughn Robinson ObamaRed meat for the right wingers will be the main course at RNC CNN cuts away from Trump address to GOP delegates, compares him to Pontius Pilate Biden-Harris ad calls to ‘Heal America’ amid Republican convention MORE, former President Barack Obama Barack Hussein ObamaCNN cuts away from Trump address to GOP delegates, compares him to Pontius Pilate Biden-Harris is the most regressive possible ticket Pence officially nominated by GOP for vice president MORE, and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Memo: Fear overshadows hope at GOP convention’s first night Former Trump administration officials launch anti-Trump group Trump, GOP seek to rebut Democratic narrative on night one MORE.

Trump offered rare praise for CNN in a tweet on Tuesday, saying he was very appreciative that the network “covered the vast majority of the Republican Convention last night.”

“That was really good for CNN, while at the same time being good for our Country,” he added. “Thank you!”

Very appreciative that @CNN covered the vast majority of the Republican Convention last night. That was really good for CNN, while at the same time being good for our Country. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 25, 2020

Parscale was Trump’s campaign manager until July 16, when he was shifted into a senior adviser role in favor of Bill Stepien. He has been highly critical of the media as a whole, calling it “a criminal network” last month.

“The media is a criminal network that has very few honest people,” Parscale tweeted to his more than 735,000 followers. “They have zero intention to tell the truth. I have seen so many live in fear of a negative story. I am happy I get to continue to fight with @realDonaldTrump against America’s biggest enemy, the media!”

The media is a criminal network that has very few honest people. They have zero intention to tell the truth. I have seen so many live in fear of a negative story. I am happy I get to continue to fight with @realDonaldTrump against America’s biggest enemy, the media! — Brad Parscale (@parscale) July 17, 2020

The Republican convention continues today, with featured speakers including first lady Melania Trump Melania TrumpScalise touts Trump’s compassion in convention address Overnight Defense: Pompeo criticized for GOP convention speech from Jerusalem | State Dept says UAE arms sales under review | California Guardsman becomes sixth military COVID-19 death The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Republicans conduct in-person convention roll call MORE and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Michael (Mike) Richard PompeoOvernight Defense: Pompeo criticized for GOP convention speech from Jerusalem | State Dept says UAE arms sales under review | California Guardsman becomes sixth military COVID-19 death Pompeo draws criticism for convention speech from Jerusalem Pompeo: US reviewing arms sale to UAE MORE.

