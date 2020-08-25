https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/08/25/pbs-news-yamiche-alcindor-pretty-triggered-by-that-naturalization-ceremony-during-the-rnc/

Just between us, we get the idea from following PBS News’ Yamiche Alcindor on Twitter that she leans to the left just a bit. Sure, she reports the news, but then follows up with some subtle editorializing like, “Think about that.”

During the Republican National Convention Tuesday night, President Trump witnessed a naturalization ceremony:

Today, President @realDonaldTrump welcomed five of our newest AMERICAN CITIZENS as they took the Oath of Allegiance to the greatest Nation on Earth! We are one, PROUD American Family! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/ycL7bZeT04 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 26, 2020

President @realDonaldTrump attends naturalization ceremony: “America rejoices as we welcome 5 absolutely incredible new members into our great American family. You are now fellow citizens of the greatest nation on the face of God’s Earth” pic.twitter.com/pf4gqmeps6 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 26, 2020

Here’s what you get for your tax dollars:

RNC is showing a naturalization ceremony conducted at the White House. Left unsaid:

-Trump has brought legal and illegal immigration to a near standstill.

-Trump separated hundreds of immigrant kids from their families.

-Trump continues push for the wall to keep immigrants out. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) August 26, 2020

Journos panicking. Can’t handle that these are positive great ideas that go against what you believe in. — John Niro (@HeyJohnnyBoy27) August 26, 2020

You can tell Yamiche is shaking right now… https://t.co/ba0EcWtlhl — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) August 26, 2020

Yamiche, again using her job at a taxpayer-funded news outlet to vent her personal, political biases. https://t.co/yPvMV5kknr — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 26, 2020

Hey everyone, look at this hack. We pay her salary. https://t.co/aCfecePq6B — Max Nordau (@MaxNordau) August 26, 2020

Last year the NYT reported “Border at ‘Breaking Point’ as More Than 76,000 Unauthorized Migrants Cross in a Month” and legal immigration isn’t much down from Obama see: https://t.co/Em49C4jqnt Is that a “standstill”? It seems like Alcindor is spouting talking points, not facts. https://t.co/yF37Pk0VzV — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) August 26, 2020

A naturalization ceremony?! I mean wow. Democrats are trying to find a way to be outraged right now… — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) August 26, 2020

I’m waiting to hear “OMG! The cages!” (Which happened under Obama) https://t.co/IwLTm6T099 — Beth Baumann (@eb454) August 26, 2020

I’ll never understand how people think an illegal immigrant is the same thing as an immigrant. https://t.co/obQ39NzYEZ — Michael Riccio (@mikey_riccio) August 26, 2020

Illegal immigration, yes. So do other countries. Former President Obama made the cages and separated families. Hollywood, Pelosi, the Pope have walls. We are not keeping immigrants out, as @realDonaldTrump as well as others have noted, come in legally, we welcome you! https://t.co/55KaepmAy2 — Cinny (@cinny7777) August 26, 2020

This partisan reporter is angry about this beautiful ceremony https://t.co/uURJYOEpSE — Brandon Saario (@SaarioBrandon) August 26, 2020

She’s literally running a Democrat defense campaign from her position as “journalist” https://t.co/RjQ2PpFotp — Casey (@space_case12) August 26, 2020

White House correspondent.

She calls herself a journalist still. https://t.co/UxeCJQ25pO — eric (@eriContrarian) August 26, 2020

Good point:

Weird, not much context added by you to that. https://t.co/4CWjnpPw81 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 26, 2020

